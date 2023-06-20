Rome Opens Up Spot Where Caesar Was Killed

Tourists can now get up close to the square where Julius Caesar was fatally stabbed on the Ides of March in 44BC. Rome is opening up the ancient Largo Argentina site beginning Tuesday, and that's where the Roman dictator is said to have been killed in an incident later famously dramatized by William Shakespeare. Four ancient temples' remains are at the site, which is below street level and up til now could only be viewed from behind barriers, the Guardian reports. As of Tuesday, however, visitors will be able to get much closer and see more of the site thanks to work that was funded by Italian luxury jeweler Bulgari, the AP reports.

Stairs and an elevator are available down from the sidewalk, and new walkways have been built for tourists. Lights were also added for the evenings. The "Sacred Area," as it's known, is also home to a colony of stray cats. It was first discovered during a demolition of medieval-era buildings in the 1920s and is "one of the best-preserved remains of the Roman Republic," says Rome's top official for cultural heritage. Admission tickets for non-residents will cost 5 euros, or approximately $5.50. (The AP has more about the site here.)