Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Fight Is a Goof, Right? Maybe Not

Last month, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed on social media to fight a "cage match." And if you're thinking this strange idea is just a PR exercise that will never come to pass, the New York Times has a story that might convince you otherwise. The newspaper reports that Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, has spoken to each of the tech titans and their minions regularly over the past 10 days to arrange a fight. "They both want to do it," he says.

Musk tweeted this week that the Roman Colosseum is a potential site, and TMZ reports that an official from the Roman government actually contacted Zuckerberg with the suggestion. However, the Times reports that Vegas is the leading candidate to host, assuming the Nevada Athletic Commission approves. Proceeds would go to charity. Zuckerberg is 39 with jujitsu training and Musk is a 52-year-old who eschews sports but has about 70 pounds on his rival. In the real world of UFC fighting, they would be in two different weight classes and thus never matched up. Slate assesses all this—at root is Meta's development of a Twitter alternative dubbed P92—and concludes that the smart money would be on Zuckerberg to win. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)