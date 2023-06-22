Musk, Zuckerberg Agree to Cage Fight

Two of the most high-profile tech billionaires have just agreed to a cage fight. Twitter's executive chairman Elon Musk initially challenged Mark Zuckerberg, tweeting that he was "up for a cage match" with the Meta CEO, who's been training in jiu jitsu. Zuckerberg then shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet in a story on Meta-owned Instagram along with three words: "Send me location." Deadline calls it a "hardly believable exchange," yet a Meta rep says "the Story speaks for itself," per Variety. Musk later offered up "Vegas Octagon" as a potential location, indicating the eight-sided cage of the Las-Vegas based Ultimate Fighting Championship, the largest promotor of mixed martial arts.

While Zuckerberg joked days ago that he was preparing for his MMA debut, Musk wrote that "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing." Musk, who turns 52 next week, added, "I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air." Twitter users informed Musk that he better start training. After all, 39-year-old Zuckerberg "recently won two medals at a jiu-jitsu tournament," per Insider. Still, "social media users [are] debating who would win the bout, while others have posted memes including mocked up posters advertising the fight," per the BBC. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)