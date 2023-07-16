Flash Flood Proves Deadly for Pennsylvania Drivers

The weekend's brutal weather across the US turned deadly Saturday in Pennsylvania's Bucks County, reports USA Today. Four people are dead and four more are missing after they were caught in fast-rising floodwaters, per ABC6. "It's very possible it could be more," says county coroner Meredith Buck. The details are still being sorted out, but it appears at least three of the victims abandoned their vehicle or vehicles as the water rose around them. They were identified only as two women and a man, and their bodies were found together.