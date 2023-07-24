Last month, an unsurprising attendee showed up at a fossil fuels protest in Sweden and was detained: Greta Thunberg, who's been demonstrating in the name of climate change awareness since at least 2018. Local media reports that the 20-year-old activist was among those who stopped traffic on June 19 in the port city of Malmo, stepping in the way so that oil trucks couldn't get by, per the AP. Police on the scene at the Reclaim the Future protest say they told Thunberg and the dozen other participants to disperse, but that they refused to do so, a spokeswoman from the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in court on Monday, where Thunberg was found guilty of disobeying the cops' instructions.