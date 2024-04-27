He Might Be the Best Bull Rider, Ever

Know the name JB Mauney? If not, you've probably never been to a rodeo, because the 37-year-old is "arguably the greatest rodeo bull rider who ever lived," writes Sally Jenkins in a profile for the Washington Post. Mauney, however, is now in what he calls "forced retirement" after a bull named Arctic Assassin broke his neck in September. "I always knew something like this was going to have to happen," Mauney tells Jenkins from his ranch in Stephensville, Texas. He was not paralyzed in the incident, but doctors told him he likely would be should he fall on his head again—a near certainty in his chosen sport. Therefore, he called it quits, but only because of wife Samantha and their 5-year-old son, Jagger. "If it wasn't for her and that little boy, I'd never have stopped." In reading the story, you get the sense this is not false bravado.