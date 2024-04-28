After WWII, a 'Greek Baby Trade' Was Born

Much has been written about the dark side of anti-communist fervor in America after World War II, but Jessica Bateman explores a little-known aspect at Politico Magazine—the ethically dubious adoption of thousands of Greek babies by American families. The phenomenon sprang up in the aftermath of the 1949 Greek Civil War, which left many children of leftist fighters orphaned or displaced. This "gave rise to the world's first inter-country adoption industry," writes Bateman. "Throughout the 1950s and '60s, around 4,000 Greek children were adopted abroad, mostly by Americans—and often in questionable circumstances." Initially, most of the children adopted were the children of detained or executed communists. However, things morphed in an even more disturbing way.