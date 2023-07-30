Older Orca Moms Defend Sons in Fights

Orca moms look after their sons for a surprisingly long time, a new study suggests. Researchers from the UK's University of Exeter found that killer whales who have passed through menopause will defend their adult male offspring in fights, though they don't appear to provide the same protection to their daughters, reports the Guardian ." As noted by Smithsonian Magazine , the study published in Current Biology focused on orcas in the Pacific Ocean after researchers saw variations in scarring on the big mammals' dorsal fins. They took a look at 50 years' worth of photos featuring fins—some 7,000 images—in an effort to figure out the correlation between mother orcas who have been through menopause and the number of wounds on their sons.

What they discovered is that male orcas who swim with their older mothers have fewer "tooth-rake marks" than expected, leading to the mother-as-protector theory. Speaking to the BBC, research lead Charli Grimes of the University of Exeter affirmed that the orca moms are "definitely, in some way, trying to protect" their sons. He suggested an evolutionary reason: Males "can breed with multiple females, so they have more potential to pass on their mother's genes." Orcas can live to age 90, and females have up to 20 years of life after menopause—a life change experienced by just a handful of mammals, notes the BBC.

Killer whales have a social structure that promotes this relationship, notes the Guardian. Adults tend to stick with the group they were born into, living with the mother until her death. Darren Croft, a study co-author, put the relationship between orca moms and sons in terms humans could easily understand. Since you "see adult males in their 40s and 50s swimming side-by-side with their mums, and the mums catching fish and feeding them," he said, it's fair to say they are "mummy's boys through and through." (That said, the recent killer whale aggression toward boaters suggests it's probably a bad idea to call one a "mama's boy" to his face.)