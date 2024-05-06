Our Narrative About Leprosy Just Changed

Scientists have long believed that leprosy originated with humans, but a medieval squirrel suggests a different possibility. Researchers examined the bones of red squirrels from an ancient furrier, along with the bones of leprosy victims who lived at about the same time in the UK roughly 900 years ago, reports the Guardian . To their surprise, they discovered that one of the squirrels had the same strain of leprosy as the humans, suggesting that the disease was passing between the two species way back when, per the BBC .

"It really goes against the narrative that it was a human disease specifically," says Sarah Inskip of the University of Leicester, co-author of the new study in Current Biology. Squirrels were often kept as pets in medieval times, and their pelts were commonly used in clothing, notes ScienceAlert. Either practice may have provided an avenue for infection. However, researchers can't say whether squirrels might have passed leprosy to humans or vice versa. "The history of leprosy is far more complex than previously thought," says another study author, Verena Schuenemann of the University of Basel in Switzerland.

The Atlantic notes that scientists believed leprosy was exclusive to humans until the 1970s, when it turned up in armadillos. Those animals are believed to have caught it from us and are now spreading it back to humans in South America and in southern US states. More recently, researchers also discovered that some modern red squirrels in the UK also carry a strain, though a different one than the medieval variety. All of which means more study is necessary. "There has been no consideration of the role that animals might have played in the transmission and spread of the disease in the past, and as such, our understanding of leprosy's history is incomplete until these hosts are considered," says Schuenemann. (More leprosy stories.)