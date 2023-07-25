Roller Coaster Rider Hit by Phone 'Traveling at 70+ MPH'

A Michigan man is considering taking legal action against Cedar Point after a painful experience at the Sandusky, Ohio theme park. David Carter tells the Detroit Free Press that he was hit in the head by an iPhone while riding the Maverick roller coaster Saturday, leaving him with a wound that bled for more than an hour. He was diagnosed with a concussion the next day. "I had blood dripping down my face, and I felt a bit dizzy," says Carter. He says the phone flew out of the pocket of a boy in front of him, whose mother also lost her phone. Carter says the park's response was disappointing: They offered him free meals for the rest of the day, but he only had time for one meal after he was treated at the first aid station.

He says he plans to send the park his medical bills and will seek compensation for time he had to take off work. Carter, who now works as a paramedic, says he operated the Maverick when he worked at Cedar Point around a decade ago. While on the ride Saturday, "another patron on the same train decided to ignore the multiple rules and suggestions in place to store all loose articles in the bin prior to riding," he said in a post on social media. "As a result, towards the end of the ride, I was hit in the head with their cell phone traveling at 70+ MPH from about 3 rows in front of me."

Carter says people should be more aware of the dangers of bringing unsecured items on roller coasters like the Maverick, which "acts more like a bucking bronco than a coaster," according to Cedar Point's website. People who saw his social media post are "realizing how serious this is, and how much worse this could've ended for myself or anyone else this could happen to," he tells the Detroit News. "As a paramedic I see freak accidents all the time so I'm always on the forefront trying to educate to prevent these things from occurring." (Read more roller coasters stories.)