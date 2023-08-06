Zelensky: Russia Bombed Blood-Transfusion Center

Moscow unleashed a massive missile and drone barrage on western Ukraine Sunday, following through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker . Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 70 attack drones and missiles, including cruise missiles from aircraft over the Caspian Sea, per the AP . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a guided bomb hit a blood-transfusion center in the Kharkiv region. "This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression," Zelensky wrote on social media. "Defeating terrorists is a matter of honor for everyone who values life."

The Russian barrage came after a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday. Ukraine also struck a major Russian port with drones earlier the same day. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had condemned what she called a Ukrainian "terrorist attack" on a civilian vessel in the Kerch Strait. "There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not go unanswered and their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished," Zakharova posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian shelling in Russian-held Donetsk on Saturday night killed a woman in her 80s, said the city's Moscow-appointed mayor. Separately, Moscow's second-largest airport briefly suspended flights early Sunday following a foiled drone attack near the Russian capital. Russian and Ukrainian shelling across the country overnight killed at least six people, officials said.