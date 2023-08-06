Wife Arrested After Husband Thought Coffee Tasted Funny

The husband thought his coffee tasted weird. And now the wife is charged with attempted murder. Melody Felicano Johnson of Tucson, 39, is accused of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee, reports AZFamily. Roby Johnson told police he first detected something off about his coffee in March while the couple was living in Germany, where he was stationed with the US Air Force, per CNN. He set up a hidden camera and spotted his wife putting something into the coffee pot every day, but he waited until they returned to the US in late June to go to police because he wanted the case handled in this country, say authorities. He pretended to drink the coffee in the interim.