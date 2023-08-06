Wife Arrested After Husband Thought Coffee Tasted Funny

The husband thought his coffee tasted weird. And now the wife is charged with attempted murder. Melody Felicano Johnson of Tucson, 39, is accused of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee, reports AZFamily. Roby Johnson told police he first detected something off about his coffee in March while the couple was living in Germany, where he was stationed with the US Air Force, per CNN. He set up a hidden camera and spotted his wife putting something into the coffee pot every day, but he waited until they returned to the US in late June to go to police because he wanted the case handled in this country, say authorities. He pretended to drink the coffee in the interim.
Roby Johnson said he tested the coffee with pool strips and discovered it had a high chlorine content. Once back in the US, he again set up cameras, and they showed "Melody take bleach, pour it into a container and then walk over and pour it into the coffee maker," per court documents. Police have recovered a container with possible bleach from under the bathroom sink used by Melody Johnson. Her husband told investigators he "believes she was trying to kill him to collect death benefits." The couple, who have a child together, were going through a divorce but still living together when the alleged poisoning began. Melody Johnson is being held in the Pima County Jail, per KVOA. (Read more poisoning stories.)