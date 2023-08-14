Trump Tells Witness He Shouldn't Testify

Donald Trump does not appear to be too worried about a federal judge's warning to rein in his public comments. In fact, the former president went after that same judge, Tanya Chutkan, in a new Truth Social post , reports Politico . Trump called her "very biased & unfair" (in all caps), adding that she "obviously wants me behind bars. Chutkan, the judge overseeing Trump's election interference case, warned on Friday that he should refrain from "inflammatory" remarks and that she would be monitoring his comments closely. In his post, Trump referenced comments that Chutkan made while sentencing a Jan. 6 rioter last year.

The "people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty to one man, not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this county and not to the principles of democracy," she said at the time. "It's blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day." Trump also wrote about another legal case, and specifically about a witness who is reportedly testifying in Georgia about Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 results.

In the view of Axios and the Guardian, Trump appeared to warn former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan not to testify before the Fulton County grand jury. "He shouldn't," Trump wrote. "I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia." Trump also went after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in yet more posts, and the Hill rounds those up. "I didn't tamper with the election!" he insisted. (Read more election interference indictment stories.)