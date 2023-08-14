A Georgia Worry for Trump: Pardon-Proof Charges

It looks like the fourth indictment of Donald Trump could come as soon as Tuesday, this time out of Georgia. There, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating the former president's efforts to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in the state. A grand jury is on the brink of deciding whether Trump and a team of lawyers and aides should be indicted, and coverage is extensive in advance. Some highlights:

Pardon: Unlike two of the previous three indictments, which were federal, this is a state case like New York's, and thus Trump wouldn't be able to attempt to pardon himself, or be pardoned by a sympathetic GOP president, if convicted, notes Axios.

Unlike two of the previous three indictments, which were federal, this is a state case like New York's, and thus Trump wouldn't be able to attempt to pardon himself, or be pardoned by a sympathetic GOP president, if convicted, notes Axios. RICO: Willis is expected to invoke the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, modeled after the federal RICO Act, notes the Wall Street Journal. It's a "powerful tool," the story explains, one originally conceived to go after mob bosses who generally kept their hands out of their underlings' crimes. Under RICO, "if prosecutors show that there is an organization of people who commit crimes together on a recurring basis, then members can be prosecuted for crimes the group committed." What's more, penalties are stiff, making witnesses more likely to cooperate.