Biden: US Has Israel's Back

"The United States stands with Israel," President Biden said in remarks from the White House on Saturday afternoon after the Hamas attack . "We will not ever fail to have their backs." Biden said he had been working since early morning on the US response and had talked to Middle East rulers, including Jordan's King Abdullah II, as well as US congressional leaders. He said he'd stay in touch directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, per the Washington Post . Biden added that he'd directed his national security officials to communicate with their Israeli counterparts "to make sure Israel has what it needs."

Biden described the attack as a terrorist assault, per the AP, and called it "unconscionable" that it was launched days after Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. "Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop," he said. "There's never a justification for terrorist attacks, and my administration's support for Israeli's security is rock solid and unwavering." Biden warned other foes of Israel to not try to take advantage of this moment. "The world is watching," he said. Biden had a trip to the Middle East, including Israel, planned for this month that is now up in the air. (Read more President Biden stories.)