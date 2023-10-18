Calls for an Israel Ceasefire Are Growing

Even before the horror over the hundreds killed at a Gaza hospital Tuesday, legal scholars in the US were calling on President Biden—who said he was "outraged" at the hospital tragedy—to work toward an immediate ceasefire. Gaza officials say an Israeli airstrike hit the hospital, but Israel insists a misfired Hamas rocket is to blame. As of Tuesday, Palestinian authorities said 3,000 people had been killed in Gaza, nearly two-thirds of those women and children. A letter from 178 legal scholars from what the Guardian calls "some of the US's most prestigious law faculties" calls Israel's response to the Hamas attack "a moral catastrophe," and says the US must do something about it.