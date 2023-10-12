Woman Accused of Killing Star Cyclist Allegedly Tries to Escape

The woman accused of murdering star cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson allegedly tried to escape from custody Wednesday. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who authorities say fled to Costa Rica after allegedly murdering the elite cyclist in Texas last year, has been in custody since June 2022, more than a month after Wilson's murder. After being taken to a medical appointment Wednesday morning, the Travis County Sheriff's Office tells CNN , "As she and two corrections officers were exiting the medical building ... Armstrong ran. The officers pursued her on foot for approximately 10 minutes without ever losing sight of her." She made it about a block into a nearby neighborhood, USA Today reports.

She was recaptured, taken to a local hospital, and is now back in custody, the sheriff's office says. It's not clear whether she had been restrained while she was being escorted back to a patrol car after the appointment, nor has it been made public what the appointment was for. Her attorney has not commented on the escape allegation. Armstrong, who is accused of fatally shooting Wilson shortly after Wilson returned from going swimming with Armstrong's boyfriend, is scheduled to start trial on a charge of first-degree murder on October 30. She has pleaded not guilty. (Read more Kaitlin Armstrong stories.)