After Mom Jumps From Bridge, Twins, 5, Found Dead at Home

After police responded to reports of a woman jumping from a Florida bridge Friday morning and recovered her body from the water of Lake Jesup below, they found a devastating scene when they checked her home: her twin 5-year-olds dead in their bunk bed. The children appeared to be sleeping, police say, but were found to be deceased. Though there was a gun in the home, the children had not been shot, and there were no obvious signs of trauma to their bodies, WFTV reports. But police believe their mother, 31-year-old Catorreia Hutto, killed them before taking her own life. "There would have to be a method of death that the medical examiner can help us understand through toxicology reports," the Seminole County sheriff says, per WESH . Hutto reportedly had a history of depression, but those around her say there were no signs she might do anything like what is alleged.

The Sanford home had been constructed by Habitat for Humanity and the family moved in just over a year ago. "It looked like the family may have been struggling financially," the sheriff said, per the Orlando Sentinel, judging from the sparsity of food and furniture in the home. The family was not known to law enforcement, there was no history with state agencies of child abuse or neglect, and Hutto had no criminal history; the twins' father is believed to live in South Florida. The children, Ahmad and Ava Jackson, reportedly had a disability or special needs of some sort, Fox 35 and ClickOrlando report, and had not been in their kindergarten class since October 13. Hutto had been at work as recently as a few days prior to her death. She apparently tried to call her mother late Thursday, but the mother said since there was no message, she thought it was one of the children playing with the phone when she saw the missed call later. (Read more Florida stories.)