Young Synagogue Leader Fatally Stabbed in Detroit

Police in Detroit are investigating the murder of a well-known and politically active synagogue leader, a case with neither a suspect nor a motive at the moment.
- The crime: Samantha Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death outside her home about 6:30am Saturday, reports the Detroit Free Press. A trail of blood led back to the house, where investigators say they believe the attack occurred. She had multiple stab wounds.
- About her: Woll had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022, per the AP. She also was active in local Democratic circles. Most notably, she had been a deputy district manager for Rep. Elissa Slotkin from 2019 to 2021, and she worked on the reelection campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.