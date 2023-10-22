Young Synagogue Leader Fatally Stabbed in Detroit

Police have no motive yet in the murder of Samantha Woll
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 22, 2023 7:26 AM CDT
Samantha Woll poses for a photo in Detroit in 2022.   (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Police in Detroit are investigating the murder of a well-known and politically active synagogue leader, a case with neither a suspect nor a motive at the moment.

  • The crime: Samantha Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death outside her home about 6:30am Saturday, reports the Detroit Free Press. A trail of blood led back to the house, where investigators say they believe the attack occurred. She had multiple stab wounds.
  • About her: Woll had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022, per the AP. She also was active in local Democratic circles. Most notably, she had been a deputy district manager for Rep. Elissa Slotkin from 2019 to 2021, and she worked on the reelection campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

  • FBI aware: "Understandably, this crime leaves many unanswered questions," said Detroit Police Chief James E. White in a post on X. "This matter is under investigation, and I am asking that everyone remain patient while investigators carefully examine every aspect of the available evidence." The FBI is aware of the case and is helping as needed, said a spokesperson, but questions are being handled by local police.
  • Tensions: Given the tensions raised by the Israel-Hamas war, the murder is making headlines not only nationally but in outlets including the Times of Israel. However, White stressed that investigators have found no such connection and urged people not to rush to make one, per the Washington Post.
  • Reaction: "I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam's brutal murder," attorney general Nessel said in a statement. Nessel said Woll was as "as kind a person as I've ever known," adding that she "truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone." Slotkin wrote that she was "heartbroken" at the the news, and Mayor Mike Duggan said her killing "has left a huge hole in the Detroit community."
  • Praise: The Free Press notes that Woll was selected in 2017 by the Detroit Jewish News as one of its "36 under 36" honorees. "By extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews, she has exemplified the values of healing the world," the tribute read.
(Read more Detroit stories.)

