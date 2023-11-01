After Latest Airstrike, Calls for End to Israeli 'War Crimes'

Arab nations condemn Israeli strike on refugee camp as groups claim use of white phosphorus
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 1, 2023 6:32 AM CDT
After Latest Airstrike, Calls for End to Israeli 'War Crimes'
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023   (AP Photo/Abdul Qader Sabbah)

Dozens of people entered the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday in what appeared to be the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than three weeks ago, the AP reports. Egyptian state-run media reported that more than 80 wounded Palestinians would be brought from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday for medical treatment. Ambulances were seen entering the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, and a field hospital has been set up in the nearby town of Sheikh Zuweid. The Palestinian crossing authority said more than 400 foreign passport holders would be permitted to leave Gaza on Wednesday. Egypt has said it will not accept an influx of Palestinian refugees because of fears Israel will not allow them to return to Gaza after the war. More from the AP:

  • Internet blackout: Early Wednesday, providers Paltel and Jawwal reported a "complete disruption" of communications and internet services in Gaza, the second major cut in five days. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation. Guillemette Thomas, medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, said the blackout has made it "impossible to coordinate" its activities.
  • Airstrike aftermath: Three Arab states have strongly criticized Israel's airstrikes on a refugee camp near Gaza City. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each issued statements denouncing the strikes on the Jabaliya camp. Qatar, which has been mediating talks with Hamas over the more than 200 hostages it holds from its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, described the strike as "a new massacre against the defenseless Palestinian people."
  • More condemnation: Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday denounced the airstrikes on the refugee camp, saying the "ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza" are "reprehensible acts" that "can never be condoned or forgotten." "The world must act now to end this carnage," he added.

  • White phosphorus: Amnesty International said Tuesday that civilians in southern Lebanon were injured this month when Israeli forces hit a border village with shells containing white phosphorus, a controversial incendiary munition that can burn human flesh down to the bone, per the AP. Amnesty and Human Rights Watch have also reported an alleged case of white phosphorus shelling in a populated area of the Gaza Strip. Human rights advocates say the use of white phosphorus is illegal under international law when fired into populated areas.
  • Ties severed: Bolivia's government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out "crimes against humanity" in Gaza, and Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli military offensive against Hamas militants, per the AP.
  • Blinken to visit: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced plans to travel to Israel on Friday to consult with Israeli officials about their ongoing war on Hamas. State Department rep Matthew Miller said that Blinken would visit Israel and "make other stops in the region." He visited Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE last month.
  • Death toll: The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 122 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Oct. 7 Hamas rampage that started the fighting. In addition, around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by Hamas.
(Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X