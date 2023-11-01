The US Essentially Gave Up Spying on Hamas Long Ago

As a retired CIA operations officer puts it, at least some of the blame for missing the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel should fall to the US, which more than two decades ago decided to essentially stop spying on the group. Sources tell the Wall Street Journal that in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the CIA decided to shift resources toward al-Qaeda and, subsequently, ISIS, believing Israel's own robust spying capabilities would allow it to suss out any imminent threat. Sources say that in the lead-up to the Hamas attack, there were CIA analysts in the region, but more invasive spy operations like infiltrating the group or eavesdropping on it were left to Israel.