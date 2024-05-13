Remember when last year's Canadian wildfires made things smoky in the US? Residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin have been getting a reminder—they were under air quality alerts on Monday morning thanks to fires from the north, reports the New York Times. The alerts (for all of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin) were expected to be lifted later Monday. However, multiple fires were still burning in western Canada:

In British Columbia, authorities feared an intense wildfire could reach the town of Fort Nelson on Monday, reports the AP. More than 3,000 people already have evacuated ahead of what's known as the Parker Lake wildfire. It was only about a mile away early Monday.