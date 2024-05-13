She Played an Iconic Role in an Iconic Movie

Susan Backlinie, the actress who played perhaps one of the most iconic roles in Jaws, died Saturday morning of a heart attack at her southern California home, her husband tells TMZ. She was 77. Backlinie was a stunt performer who specialized in swimming work when she was cast as Chrissie Watkins, the shark's first victim in the 1975 Steven Spielberg film. As Variety reports, rumors that her screams during the scene were real—supposedly caused by the harness she was wearing painfully jerking her around to simulate a shark attack—are not true, but her reaction to being pulled underwater (which she was not warned would happen) was genuine.