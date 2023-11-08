Quake One of Strongest to Hit Texas Since 1900

"You probably were just rudely awakened by an earthquake," tweeted the National Weather Service El Paso in the wee hours of the morning. The temblor that hit western Texas at 4:27am local time had a magnitude of 5.2; Fox Weather reports only three stronger earthquakes have been recorded in the state since record-keeping began in 1900: One that measured magnitude 5.8 in 1931, one at 5.7 in 1995, and one at 5.4 in 2021. Fox adds it's also just the fourth quake with a magnitude of 5.0 or greater since 2000 in Texas.