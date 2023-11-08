Quake One of Strongest to Hit Texas Since 1900

"You probably were just rudely awakened by an earthquake," tweeted the National Weather Service El Paso in the wee hours of the morning. The temblor that hit western Texas at 4:27am local time had a magnitude of 5.2; Fox Weather reports only three stronger earthquakes have been recorded in the state since record-keeping began in 1900: One that measured magnitude 5.8 in 1931, one at 5.7 in 1995, and one at 5.4 in 2021. Fox adds it's also just the fourth quake with a magnitude of 5.0 or greater since 2000 in Texas.
The earthquake had a depth of about 4.9 miles, and its epicenter was roughly 22 miles west-southwest of Mentone, per the USGS. The Guardian reports it could be felt as far away as Santa Teresa, New Mexico, which is some 215 miles west of Mentone. No injuries were reported. (Read more Texas stories.)