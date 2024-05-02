Bird Flu Vaccines Could Be Available Within Weeks

If the bird flu outbreak affecting America's dairy herds starts spreading more easily to—or between—humans, large quantities of vaccines could be ready within weeks, federal health authorities said Wednesday. Officials said studies suggest two vaccines already in the national stockpile "offer good cross-protection against cattle outbreak viruses," NBC News reports. They said there is no sign that H5N1 has mutated to become more dangerous to people but if the situation changes, hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses could be shipped within a few weeks, and 100 million more could be ready within a few months.