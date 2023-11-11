After Fierce Criticism, Pope Fires Texas Bishop

Pope Francis has taken the rare step of removing a bishop who has been a persistent social media critic of his leadership. Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland was relieved of his duties in the Tyler Diocese, announcements by the Vatican and the US Bishops Conference said. Neither gave a reason, Reuters reports. Strickland has developed a national following with his opposition to the pope, especially over making the Catholic Church more open to LGBTQ+ members and efforts to involve laypeople more in its governance. The bishop did not support holding the synod last month in Rome, for example, that urged a greater role for women in the church, calling the agenda "a travesty."

Two bishops were dispatched to Tyler to investigate all aspects of the diocese's operations earlier this year. Texas Cardinal Daniel DiNardo released a statement Saturday saying they decided Strickland could not remain in his position. Strickland, 65, essentially dared the pope to fire him in an open letter in September, saying that he would not quit. The Vatican asked him to resign Thursday, per the AP, then acted Saturday after he refused. The bishop of Austin was named temporary administrator of the diocese. Pope Benedict XVI appointed Strickland to the Tyler post in 2012.

In July, Strickland said God established marriage as being only between a man and a woman and criticized those who "reject their undeniable biological God-given identity." On Thursday, the Vatican announced that the church will baptize transgender people, per the BBC, provided it doesn't bring scandal or "confusion." A vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Strickland is aligned with right-wing groups and Catholic media organizations. Francis has spoken against what he's called a "reactionary" church in the US and its positions. "Doing this you lose the true tradition and you turn to ideologies to have support," the pope said. "In other words, ideologies replace faith." (Read more Pope Francis stories.)