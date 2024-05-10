Water Bottle Injures Djokovic After Victory

Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday. A child was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature when an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of the child's backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head, local organizers said. After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on top of his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him. Then he was helped down the tunnel into the locker room.