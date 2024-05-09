Barron Trump Is Making His Political Debut

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has been chosen to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, the state party chairman said Wednesday. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said the 18-year-old high school senior will serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election.

Barron Trump was just 10 years old when his father was inaugurated as president in 2017, the Washington Post notes. He has been largely kept out of the public eye, but he turned 18 in March and is graduating from high school next week, the AP reports. The judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush-money trial in New York said there would be no court on May 17 so that Trump could attend his son's graduation.

According to a list of delegates seen by NBC News, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, are also part of the Florida delegation to the convention taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18. Ivanka Trump, the former president's other daughter, is not on the list. "We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention," Power said in a statement.