Disneyland Visitors Injured by Falling Lamppost

One visitor was hospitalized after Main Street USA incident
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 20, 2023 6:30 PM CST
Falling Lamppost Injures 3 Disneyland Guests
Guests on Main Street USA at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, Calif.   (AP Photo/Disneyland, Paul Hiffmeyer)

A person was seriously injured Monday morning by a falling lamppost in Main Street, USA, authorities say. The visitor was hospitalized and two other people were treated for minor injuries after the post fell amid strong winds at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, KTLA reports. The lamppost, in a flower bed near the Disneyland flagpole, is used to light parades and shows at the attraction, the Orange County Register reports. WDW News Today reports that Main Street USA vehicles were used to block off the area while the fallen post was removed. With strong winds expected to persist, Disneyland workers were seen attaching cables to similar posts in Main Street USA and the area around Sleeping Beauty Castle. (Read more Disneyland stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X