Disneyland Visitors Injured by Falling Lamppost

A person was seriously injured Monday morning by a falling lamppost in Main Street, USA, authorities say. The visitor was hospitalized and two other people were treated for minor injuries after the post fell amid strong winds at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, KTLA reports. The lamppost, in a flower bed near the Disneyland flagpole, is used to light parades and shows at the attraction, the Orange County Register reports. WDW News Today reports that Main Street USA vehicles were used to block off the area while the fallen post was removed. With strong winds expected to persist, Disneyland workers were seen attaching cables to similar posts in Main Street USA and the area around Sleeping Beauty Castle. (Read more Disneyland stories.)