DeSantis Bans Lab-Grown Meat

If lab-grown meat ever reaches the stage where it is widely available commercially, it will be carnis non grata in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation this week to ban the sale of lab-grown meat in the state, and a news release from his office cites "the World Economic Forum's goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects." The ban is the first of its kind in the nation, though Alabama, Arizona, and Tennessee are also considering bans, the BBC reports.

Industry has taken small steps forward: The WEF has suggested that lab-grown meat, also known as cultured meat, could be a "sustainable and humane alternative to conventional meat production." The process involves using nutrients to grow samples of animal cells into meat with the same taste and texture as conventional meat. Federal regulators approved the sale of "cultivated chicken" last year. The products, however, were only available for a limited time at two high-end restaurants, Vox reports. Experts believe it could be decades before it is possible to produce lab-grown meat at competitive prices.