An ally of former President Trump who worked in his Justice Department said Tuesday that if his old boss is elected again, his administration will retaliate against people in the media "criminally or civilly." Kash Patel, who was also chief of staff in the Defense Department and held a role on the National Security Council, made the comment on Steve Bannon's podcast, per the AP . Patel said that, in a second Trump administration, "we will go out and find the conspirators not just in government, but in the media" over the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Patel added to members of the media: "We're putting you all on notice."

Trump has promised "retribution" as a central part of his campaign message as he seeks a second term in the White House. In the interview, Bannon suggested Patel might be a possible director of the CIA if Trump wins another term. Trump's campaign distanced itself from Patel's comments, saying that proclamations "like this have nothing to do with" them. The campaign didn't respond to questions about whether Patel was being considered for a role as CIA director. Patel is a fellow at the Center for Renewing America, a conservative think tank that's part of a network of conservative groups that's preparing for a possible second White House term for Trump or any conservative who aligns with their views.

Meanwhile, in a Fox News interview later Tuesday, Trump declined twice to say he wouldn't abuse power to seek retribution in a second White House term. "You are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?" Hannity asked Trump, per the AP. "Except for day one," Trump responded. "I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill." Trump then repeated his assertion, adding, "After that, I'm not a dictator." Earlier, Hannity asked Trump if he "in any way" had "any plans whatsoever, if reelected president, to abuse power, to break the law, to use the government to go after people." "You mean like they're using right now?" Trump replied. Trump has long contended that the four criminal indictments against him show Biden is misusing the federal justice system to damage his chief political rival. Trump has promised to prosecute Biden if he wins.