Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein, 51, Dies 'Unexpectedly'

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein died suddenly this week at age 51. He was the third and youngest son of the reigning Prince Hans-Adam II and seventh in line to the throne, Fox News reports. "The Princely House regrets to announce that Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2023," said the royal family—one of Europe's oldest—in a statement. Hereditary Prince Alois, Prince Constantin's oldest brother, will someday succeed their father as reigning prince of the tiny German-speaking principality that lies between Austria and Switzerland, CBS News reports. Prince Constantin acted as chairman of the Liechtenstein Group's supervisory board; the group, which owns a portfolio of companies, is the world's largest royal-family-owned private banking and asset management group.

No cause of death has been released for Prince Constantin, who is survived by his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, and their children Prince Moritz, 20, Princess Georgina, 18, and Prince Benedikt, 15. "I am united with them and the entire royal family in mourning and praying for the deceased. I wish Prince Hans-Adam II, Princess Marie, the children, and everyone who mourns the deceased a lot of strength and comfort," Bishop Benno Elbs, the apostolic administrator of Liechtenstein's capital, said. "You may feel supported by the many people who are praying for the deceased throughout the principality. God grant Prince Constantin eternal rest." (Read more Liechtenstein stories.)