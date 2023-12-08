8 Now Dead in Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cantaloupe

A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupe has now killed eight people—three in the US and five in Canada, health officials reported Thursday. Dozens more illnesses were reported by both countries, the AP reports. In the US, at least 230 people have been ill in 38 states and 96 have been hospitalized since mid-November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The tainted cantaloupe was also shipped to Canada, where 129 cases have been reported, including 44 hospitalizations, health officials reported. Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65, and those with weakened immune systems.