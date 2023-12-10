European Crowds Protest Antisemitism

Thousands of people marched in the Belgian and German capitals on Sunday to protest soaring antisemitism since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The demonstrations in Brussels and Berlin were the latest in a series of rallies in European capitals that have expressed support for Jewish communities, the AP reports. Previous marches in Paris and in London drew tens of thousands of people. There have also been many pro-Palestinian rallies, often drawing large crowds. Marchers at the Brussels rally held up signs reading "You don't have to be Jewish to march against antisemitism," "antisemitism kills," and other slogans. Police said at least 4,000 people attended.