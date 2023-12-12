Prosecutors: Man Threatened Mass Killing at Ramaswamy Event

A New Hampshire man has been charged with threatening to kill GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and everybody else at a campaign event in the state Monday morning. Federal prosecutors didn't name Ramaswamy when they disclosed the charges against 30-year-old Tyler Anderson, but his campaign has confirmed it was the one targeted, NBC Boston reports. According to court documents, the suspect received a text message from the campaign on Friday about the Portsmouth event and responded with two threats, the AP reports.

In one message, he threatened to shoot the candidate in the head and in the other, he threatened to "kill everyone who attends" and desecrate their corpses, according to court documents. "We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans," Ramaswamy campaign spokesperson Stefan Mychajliw said in a statement.

Anderson has been charged with sending a threat using interstate commerce, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. According to court documents, Anderson told FBI agents he had sent the threatening messages and admitted sending similar messages to "multiple other campaigns." In one, he told campaign staff he would blow a candidate's head off, adding, "Hope you have the stamina for a mass shooting," per WMUR. (Read more Vivek Ramaswamy stories.)