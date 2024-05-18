Arizona Answers Giuliani's Taunt

"If Arizona authorities can't find me by tomorrow morning; 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can't count votes," Rudy Giuliani posted Friday night on X . The Arizona attorney general's office accepted the challenge, NBC News reports. An hour or so later, two agents served Giuliani with official notice of his indictment in Arizona's prosecution in connection with the 2020 presidential election. Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, then posted : "The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani, nobody is above the law."

The presentation was made at a party celebrating Giuliani's upcoming 80th birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida; his post included a photo of him posing with several people, balloons floating behind them. The agents "stormed him on his way out," a partygoer told CNN, saying "many of the guests were visibly upset." A spokesperson for Donald Trump's former personal lawyer said the guest of honor wasn't disturbed by the intrusion, which he called an attempt to embarrass Giuliani. "He enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people who love him," Ted Goodman said. The party was hosted by Caroline Wren, an adviser to Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake.

Arizona's proceedings against the other defendants in its fake electors case are progressing, but prosecutors said they were unable to locate Giuliani to present him with the summons—a formal notice that he's been criminally charged, per the Hill. He had not been named by authorities until the attorney general's post. The agents had gone to Florida earlier Friday expecting to find the defendant because he does livestreams nightly, per the Arizona Republic. Giuliani's mocking post later was deleted. (More Rudy Giuliani stories.)