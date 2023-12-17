Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Products Over Salmonella

Quaker Oats has recalled several of its granola products, including Chewy granola bars and granola cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella, per the AP. Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled products. The list of recalled foods includes granola oats cereals and granola bars sold in PepsiCo's snack mixes. See the full list here. (The company's standard, non-granola, oatmeal is not affected.)