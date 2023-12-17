Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Products Over Salmonella

Quaker Oats has recalled several of its granola products, including Chewy granola bars and granola cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella, per the AP. Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled products. The list of recalled foods includes granola oats cereals and granola bars sold in PepsiCo's snack mixes. See the full list here. (The company's standard, non-granola, oatmeal is not affected.)
The affected products have been sold in all 50 states, as well as US territories, Quaker said. The company is asking customers with recalled products to throw them away and contact its customer support line (1-800-492-9322) or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information and reimbursement. Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In rare cases, the bacterial disease can be fatal.
