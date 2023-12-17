Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Products Over Salmonella

Dozens of products are affected
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 17, 2023 7:45 AM CST
Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Products Over Salmonella
A Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.   (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

Quaker Oats has recalled several of its granola products, including Chewy granola bars and granola cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella, per the AP. Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled products. The list of recalled foods includes granola oats cereals and granola bars sold in PepsiCo's snack mixes. See the full list here. (The company's standard, non-granola, oatmeal is not affected.)

The affected products have been sold in all 50 states, as well as US territories, Quaker said. The company is asking customers with recalled products to throw them away and contact its customer support line (1-800-492-9322) or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information and reimbursement. Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In rare cases, the bacterial disease can be fatal.

(Read more Quaker Oats stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X