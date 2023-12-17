Alex Jones Offers Sandy Hook Families a Settlement Deal

Alex Jones owes Sandy Hook families more than $1 billion for spreading lies about the murder of their children, and the Infowars founder has just floated his first payment offer: He proposes paying the families at least $55 million—$5.5 million annually for 10 years, with the potential for more—to settle the matter once and for all, reports CNN . The lead lawyer for the 10 families who sued Jones dismissed the offer as "not a serious proposal in any way," per NPR . The families filed a counter-proposal that called for Jones to liquidate all of his assets, including those from his Infowars media empire.

The New York Times notes that while the offers are far apart, they suggest that negotiations in bankruptcy proceedings are coming to a head. Another lawyer who represents families sounded more welcoming of the offer. "Today is the first time Mr. Jones has publicly shared his plan to be accountable for the harm he's caused these families," said Avi Moshenberg. "We're very focused on the families receiving what is fair, and will share our review of Jones's plan in due time." Hearings scheduled through February are expected to ultimately determine what Jones must pay.

The families sued after Jones repeatedly claimed that the killing of 20 first-graders and six of their teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012 was a hoax. Jones has so far been found liable for damages in lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas, and a third trial is pending, reports NPR. Fortune magazine recently estimated Jones' net worth to be $14 million. "His personal spending topped $93,000 in July alone, including thousands of dollars on meals and entertainment," the article stated. (Elon Musk has allowed Jones to start tweeting again.)