After 4 Days, Grounded Plane Finally Leaves Rural France

UPDATE

Dec 25, 2023 8:54 AM CST

A charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday for India, after an exceptional holiday ordeal that left about 300 Indians en route to Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for four days. The unmarked Legend Airlines A340 took off from Vatry Airport in Champagne after the crew and about 200 other people boarded the plane, per the AP. It wasn't immediately clear what would happen with those who didn't board the plane, some of whom reportedly sought asylum in France. Two passengers were detained to face possible charges including involvement in an organized criminal group helping foreigners enter or stay in a country illegally.

Dec 25, 2023 6:52 AM CST

A charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation is scheduled to leave Monday for India, after an ordeal that left some 300 Indians en route for Central America blocked inside a rural French airport for days. A lawyer for the airline says most of the passengers will be aboard. French authorities are still investigating the aim of the original flight, en route from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua, and two passengers have been detained. Prosecutors wouldn't comment on what kind of human trafficking was alleged, or whether the passengers' ultimate destination could have been the US, which has seen a surge in Indians crossing the Mexico-US border this year.