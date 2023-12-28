Non-Dairy Milk Charge Is Bias, Lawsuit Argues

A class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday maintains that the Dunkin' chain violates the Americans with Disabilities Act when it charges customers extra for non-dairy milk substitutes. Depending largely on the location, stores charge 50 cents to $2.15 more for the drinks, says the suit, which was filed by 10 plaintiffs in federal court in the Northern District of California. The filing says the practice also violates state anti-discrimination laws, the Messenger reports. Dunkin' has pulled in more than $250 million by levying the surcharge, the plaintiffs claim.