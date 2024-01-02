Twins Were Born 40 Minutes Apart in Different Years

It was an extra-happy New Year for New Jersey couple Eve and Billy Humphrey, who welcomed healthy twin boys born 40 minutes apart—in different years. Ezra was born at 11:48pm on the last day of 2023 and Ezekiel was born at 12:28am on the first day of 2024, Fox29 reports. "I was still pushing when everyone's doing the countdown and we just all said, 'Happy New Year' in the middle of me trying to push out Baby B," Eve tells 6ABC . New Year's Eve was Billy's birthday, meaning the pastor now shares a birthday with the older twin. Eve, a biology professor, was also born in December. The boys' older brother, Hezekiah, turns three on Jan. 3.

"So in 30 days, we've got all the birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, everything, so it's just going to be a festival," Billy says, per CBS News. The twins weren't due until the end of January but the couple ended up in Virtua Voorhees Hospital after Eve's water broke on New Year's Eve. "I just know they're going to be world changers. And they couldn't share the same day, right? They needed their own spotlight," says Billy, who suspects paperwork could be a problem in the years to come. "Tell somebody you have twins and they want to write down the same date," he says. "No, they're born on different days in different years too." (Read more New Year's Eve stories.)