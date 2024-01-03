Drug-Resistant Superbug May Have Met Its Match

Scientists believe they've made a major breakthrough in the battle against a superbug that topped a World Health Organization list of the bacteria most dangerous to humans . In a study published in the journal Nature , researchers say they have discovered a new class of antibiotic that can kill carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, aka CRAB. The bacteria, resistant to broad-spectrum antibiotics known as carbapenems, thrive in hospitals and other medical settings, CNN reports. It kills hundreds of Americans every year and many more overseas, where it causes around a fifth of infections in intensive care units.

CRAB and other bacteria known as Gram-negative bacteria have an outer shell that keeps most antibiotics out. Researchers say the new antibiotic, zosurabalpin, can kill the bacteria by preventing the movement of molecules called lipopolysaccharides —LPS—to the outer membrane. "LPS allows bacteria to live in harsh environments, and it also allows them to evade attack by our immune system," says researcher Dr. Michael Lobritz at Roche Pharma Research and Early Development, per the Guardian. "This is a novel approach, both in terms of the compound itself but as well as the mechanism by which it kills bacteria," says Dr. Kenneth Bradley, another Roche researcher.

Researchers say zosurabalpin was very effective in experiments involving mice; phase 1 clinical trials involving humans are now underway. This is the first new class of antibiotics to treat Gram-negative bacteria in more than 50 years, researchers say. They believe it could eventually be used to treat a wide range of drug-resistant bacteria. Dr. César de la Fuente, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who was not involved with the study, tells CNN that while clinical use might be years away, the new method is an exciting development. "We certainly need new out-of-the-box ways of thinking about antibiotic discovery, and I think this is a good example of that," he says. (Read more antibiotics stories.)