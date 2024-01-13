Who Owns the Most Land in the US?

If you're reading this from a studio apartment, please prepare yourself. The Land Report has released its annual list of the people and groups who own the most land in the US, and per USA Today, those who made it the top 10 were sitting on nearly 1 million acres minimum. The largest landowning family was the Emmerson clan, who accumulated over 2.4 million acres off the wealth of Archie Aldis "Red" Emmerson, founder of Sierra Pacific Industries. Media moguls John Malone (Tele-Communications Inc) and Ted Turner (CNN) are also buying American, with 2 million-plus acres each.
- Emmerson family (2,411,000 acres)
- John Malone (2,200,000 acres)
- Ted Turner (2,000,000)
- Stan Kroenke (1,700,000 acres)
- Reed family (1,661,000 acres)
- Irving family (1,267,792 acres)
- Buck family (1,236,000 acres)
- Singleton family (1,100,000 acres)
- Brad Kelley (1,000,000 acres)
- King Ranch Heirs (911,215 acres)
Learn more about America's most landed gentry on the list here
. (Read more property
stories.)