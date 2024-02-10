No Survivors Are Found After Desert Helicopter Crash

A helicopter carrying six people crashed near a small town in Southern California's Mojave Desert, authorities said. The helicopter went down Friday evening near Baker, a town of 700 people about 95 miles southwest of Las Vegas, KABC-TV reported. Authorities said they have found no survivors, per ABC News . A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter EC-130 took off from Palm Springs around 8:45pm local time and crashed near Nipton about an hour later.

It was on its way to Boulder City, Nevada, which is about 26 miles southeast of Las Vegas, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, per the AP. The crash site was east of Interstate 15, the sheriff's office said, adding that it could not yet confirm the names of those aboard the helicopter. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to the site to investigate the crash. On Tuesday night, a Marine Corps helicopter crashed in the mountains outside San Diego during historic downpours. Five Marines were killed.