Who Won the Super Bowl Ad Wars? Critics liked Ben Affleck, Christopher Walken spots; a 'Friends'-themed ad was deemed a 'letdown' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 12, 2024 10:00 AM CST Copied Who Won the Super Bowl Ad Wars? Christopher Walken isn't a fan of Christopher Walken impersonations. (YouTube) The Chiefs won the game, but who won the Super Bowl ad wars? Twins: The USA Today Ad Meter contest gives a nod to the "Like a Good Neighbaaa" State Farm commercial featuring a Twins reunion of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. Watch it here. Walken: New York Times critic Mike Hale puts the Christopher Walken ad for BMW at the top of his list. "Christopher Walken makes fun of people making fun of Christopher Walken, with a cameo performance by the Super Bowl halftime star Usher," he writes. "As always, he walks the walk." Watch it here. Beyonce: The ranking at Billboard focuses on ads with music stars, and its favorite of the bunch is Beyonce's Verizon ad, in which she tries to break the internet. It leads to her drop of new music. Watch it here. Dunkin': The roundup at CNN puts the ad for Dunkin' featuring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, and even Tom Brady at the top of its winners. Watch it here. CeraVe: The spot for moisturizing cream CeraVe with Michael Cera also made a lot of "best" lists, including at CBS News. Watch it here. Letdown? The Washington Post dubs the "biggest letdown" among the ads the one for Uber Eats featuring Jennifer Aniston forgetting who David Schwimmer is. "What does this have to do with a food delivery app?" (The panel at CBS, however, gives the ad an A.) Watch it here. (More Super Bowl ads stories.)