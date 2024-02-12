Beyonce was at the Super Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas, but it was her Verizon commercial airing for viewers at home that generated the most excitement as she teased what turned out to be a surprise new album and the release of two singles. In the clip, which the "America Has a Problem" singer also released on her Instagram on Sunday evening, Beyonce tries all kinds of things to break the internet on Verizon's network. Nothing works—even Beyonce blasting off into the cosmos to perform in outer space—until the singer finally announces, "OK, they ready: Drop the new music."