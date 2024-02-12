Beyonce was at the Super Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas, but it was her Verizon commercial airing for viewers at home that generated the most excitement as she teased what turned out to be a surprise new album and the release of two singles. In the clip, which the "America Has a Problem" singer also released on her Instagram on Sunday evening, Beyonce tries all kinds of things to break the internet on Verizon's network. Nothing works—even Beyonce blasting off into the cosmos to perform in outer space—until the singer finally announces, "OK, they ready: Drop the new music."
Per the AP, Beyonce then launched a "cryptic" video on her social media that teased the new Act II album coming out March 29, as well as a post announcing the two new singles now available on YouTube, Spotify, and Tidal: "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Pitchfork notes that the large white cowboy hat worn by Beyonce to the Grammys earlier this month may have been a clue to the upcoming album, which appears to feature a country theme. She similarly sported Western-themed attire at the Super Bowl. This album will be a follow-up to Bey's Renaissance, released in 2022 and frequently referred to as Act I. (Taylor Swift announced her surprise new album at the Grammys.)