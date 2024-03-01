CDC: People With COVID Don't Need to Isolate for 5 Days

Americans who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to isolate for five days, US health officials announced Friday. The CDC changed its longstanding guidance, saying that people can return to work if they meet certain conditions. COVID-19, of course, is no longer the public health menace it was—after being the nation's third-leading cause of death early in the pandemic, it was 10th last year. Most people have some immunity from past vaccinations or infections, the AP notes. And many don't follow the five-day isolation guidance anyway.