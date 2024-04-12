US / Texas Semi May Have Rammed Texas Building on Purpose At least 16 people injured in Brenham, west of Houston By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Apr 12, 2024 1:18 PM CDT Copied Emergency personnel arrive on the scene after an 18-wheeler crashed into the Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Brenham, Texas on Friday, April 12, 2024. (KTRK via AP) At least 16 people were injured when an 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety building in Brenham, and authorities say it may have been a deliberate act, reports ABC13. The crash: The tractor-trailer drove into the building about 10:40am in the rural town about 75 miles west of Houston, per the AP. This particular DPS office dispenses drivers' licenses, reports KHOU 11. Images showed a gaping hole at the entrance. In custody: The ABC affiliate reports the tractor-trailer was stolen. Its driver, who refused medical attention at the scene, is in custody. "We believe this was a criminal act," said Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak. However, authorities have not speculated about a motive. Serious injuries: Details were scant about injuries, but at least three people were flown to hospitals in critical condition, according to ABC13. Another six were transported to hospitals by ambulance. (More Texas stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error