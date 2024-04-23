Elon Musk Says Australia's Ban on Stabbing Video Is Censorship

Australia on Monday banned X from allowing users to access graphic video from last week's stabbing attack at a Sydney church, at least temporarily, and Elon Musk responded by accusing the country of censorship. Australia's internet watchdog, the eSafety Commission, had already blocked Australian users from accessing video of a bishop being stabbed, but the video could still be viewed from other countries. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said most social media companies cooperated with the country's request that the violent footage be blocked, but X did not, the Guardian reports. So the commissioner made an urgent request to Australia's federal court for an injunction, and a judge ordered the footage be suppressed until Wednesday, when an application for a permanent ban will be heard, the AP reports.