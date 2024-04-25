Ariel Henry resigned Thursday as prime minister of Haiti, clearing the way for a new government to be formed in the Caribbean country, which has been wracked by gang violence that has killed or injured more than 2,500 people from January to March. Henry presented his resignation in a letter signed in Los Angeles, dated Wednesday, and released on Thursday by his office, on the same day a council tasked with choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet for Haiti was due to be sworn in.

The council would be installed more than a month after Caribbean leaders announced its creation following an emergency meeting to tackle Haiti's spiraling crisis. Henry had pledged to resign once the council is installed and a new prime minister is selected, reports the AP. The nine-member council, of which seven have voting powers, is also expected to help set the agenda of a new Cabinet. It will also appoint a provisional electoral commission, a requirement before elections can take place, and establish a national security council. The council's nonrenewable mandate expires Feb. 7, 2026, at which date a new president is scheduled to be sworn in. More here. (More Ariel Henry stories.)